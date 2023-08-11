Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 133.28, but the company has seen a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/23 that McDonald’s Extends Its Lead on America’s Smartphones

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $149.25, which is $14.83 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 279.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on August 11, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has seen a -0.92% decrease for the week, with a -0.54% drop in the past month and a -2.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for Yum! Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.79. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M, who sale 1,332 shares at the price of $134.46 back on Aug 09. After this action, GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M now owns 1,233 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $179,101 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,877 shares at $135.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $526,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with 22.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.