Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPOF is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) is $35.92, which is $14.17 above the current market price. The public float for XPOF is 24.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.52% of that float. On August 11, 2023, XPOF’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

XPOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) has surged by 6.36 when compared to previous closing price of 20.45, but the company has seen a 5.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XPOF’s Market Performance

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has experienced a 5.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.04% rise in the past month, and a -26.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for XPOF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.35% for XPOF’s stock, with a -12.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $38 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPOF Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.32. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Luna Sarah, who sale 15,262 shares at the price of $19.91 back on Jul 27. After this action, Luna Sarah now owns 254,892 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $303,869 using the latest closing price.

Junk Ryan, the Chief Operating Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., sale 15,097 shares at $19.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Junk Ryan is holding 230,995 shares at $300,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.