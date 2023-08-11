XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.05 in comparison to its previous close of 74.14, however, the company has experienced a -0.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) Right Now?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for XPEL Inc. (XPEL) by analysts is $97.00, which is $16.22 above the current market price. The public float for XPEL is 20.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of XPEL was 126.28K shares.

XPEL’s Market Performance

XPEL’s stock has seen a -0.84% decrease for the week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month and a 5.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for XPEL Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for XPEL’s stock, with a 12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XPEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $22 based on the research report published on February 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

XPEL Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEL fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.31. In addition, XPEL Inc. saw 33.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPEL starting from Crumly Richard K., who sale 6,856 shares at the price of $79.51 back on Jun 26. After this action, Crumly Richard K. now owns 316,912 shares of XPEL Inc., valued at $545,121 using the latest closing price.

Crumly Richard K., the Director of XPEL Inc., sale 4,900 shares at $77.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Crumly Richard K. is holding 323,768 shares at $379,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+39.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPEL Inc. stands at +12.77. The total capital return value is set at 37.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.33. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPEL Inc. (XPEL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.23. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.