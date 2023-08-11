Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has soared by 1.85 in relation to previous closing price of 90.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WIX is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WIX is $115.06, which is $22.42 above the current market price. The public float for WIX is 55.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.14% of that float. The average trading volume for WIX on August 11, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX stock saw an increase of -7.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.72% and a quarterly increase of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.21% for WIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $100 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.97. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.