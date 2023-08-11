Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WHR is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WHR is $145.36, which is $6.37 above the current price. The public float for WHR is 54.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHR on August 11, 2023 was 715.47K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has jumped by 0.12 compared to previous close of 139.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/23 that Whirlpool Stock Is Upgraded. Cost Cuts Should Drive Margins Higher.

WHR’s Market Performance

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has seen a -1.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.41% decline in the past month and a 4.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for WHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.80% for WHR’s stock, with a -1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WHR Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.17. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Bitzer Marc R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $143.18 back on Jul 28. After this action, Bitzer Marc R now owns 138,583 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $2,863,600 using the latest closing price.

Peters James W, the EXEC VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO of Whirlpool Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $143.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Peters James W is holding 40,764 shares at $858,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.