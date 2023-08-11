Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has decreased by -3.49 when compared to last closing price of 3.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $6.28, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 34.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBX on August 11, 2023 was 825.24K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has seen a -8.16% decrease in the past week, with a -31.99% drop in the past month, and a -15.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for WBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.04% for WBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -33.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.