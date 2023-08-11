Wag! Group Co. (PET) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wag! Group Co. (PET) has gone up by 9.50% for the week, with a 25.59% rise in the past month and a 4.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.91% for PET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.20% for PET’s stock, with a 8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PET is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wag! Group Co. (PET) is $6.70, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for PET is 34.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On August 11, 2023, PET’s average trading volume was 90.08K shares.

PET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) has increased by 15.22 when compared to last closing price of 2.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PET stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PET in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $5 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PET Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +31.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Wag! Group Co. saw -13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from Arjomand Maziar, who sale 49,784 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 19. After this action, Arjomand Maziar now owns 606,406 shares of Wag! Group Co., valued at $101,559 using the latest closing price.

Storm Adam, the Pres. & Chief Product Off. of Wag! Group Co., sale 49,784 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Storm Adam is holding 626,406 shares at $101,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.73 for the present operating margin

+91.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wag! Group Co. stands at -70.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.25.

Based on Wag! Group Co. (PET), the company’s capital structure generated 271.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.11. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wag! Group Co. (PET) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.