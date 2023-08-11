Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) by analysts is $15.50, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for VGR is 130.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of VGR was 670.94K shares.

The stock of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 11.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/01/21 that Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

VGR’s Market Performance

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has seen a -14.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.58% decline in the past month and a -2.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for VGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.42% for VGR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR fell by -14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LEBOW BENNETT S, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $12.73 back on Jun 09. After this action, LEBOW BENNETT S now owns 187,304 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $1,018,616 using the latest closing price.

LEBOW BENNETT S, the Director of Vector Group Ltd., sale 80,000 shares at $12.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that LEBOW BENNETT S is holding 267,304 shares at $1,034,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 58.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.65. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with 15.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

To sum up, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.