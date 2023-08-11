Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 10.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) Right Now?

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 219.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VHNA is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VHNA is 20.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for VHNA on August 11, 2023 was 132.49K shares.

VHNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month, and a 3.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.12% for VHNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for VHNA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.97% for the last 200 days.

VHNA Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHNA rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. saw 4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VHNA

The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.