V2X Inc. (VVX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VVX is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VVX is $63.80, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for VVX is 30.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for VVX on August 11, 2023 was 70.18K shares.

VVX stock's latest price update

The stock of V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has decreased by -6.35 when compared to last closing price of 54.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VVX’s Market Performance

V2X Inc. (VVX) has seen a -6.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.56% gain in the past month and a 14.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for VVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for VVX’s stock, with a 17.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VVX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $55 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVX Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVX fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.42. In addition, V2X Inc. saw 23.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVX starting from Noon William Boyd, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Nov 15. After this action, Noon William Boyd now owns 5,740 shares of V2X Inc., valued at $21,140 using the latest closing price.

Cusumano Dino M, the Director of V2X Inc., purchase 54,397 shares at $42.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Cusumano Dino M is holding 375,420 shares at $2,307,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+10.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for V2X Inc. stands at -0.50. The total capital return value is set at 3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on V2X Inc. (VVX), the company’s capital structure generated 133.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.21. Total debt to assets is 41.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, V2X Inc. (VVX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.