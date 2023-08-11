Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is above average at 13.64x. The 36-month beta value for UHS is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UHS is $159.07, which is $27.03 above than the current price. The public float for UHS is 60.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of UHS on August 11, 2023 was 722.44K shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 131.59. However, the company has experienced a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

UHS’s Market Performance

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has experienced a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.67% drop in the past month, and a -7.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for UHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.48% for UHS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $163 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UHS Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.45. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Nimetz Warren J., who sale 800 shares at the price of $140.97 back on Jun 13. After this action, Nimetz Warren J. now owns 2,944 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $112,776 using the latest closing price.

McDonnell Eileen C., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $134.64 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McDonnell Eileen C. is holding 5,316 shares at $226,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.