Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.43 in relation to previous closing price of 10.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UEIC is 11.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of UEIC was 150.57K shares.

UEIC’s Market Performance

UEIC stock saw a decrease of -12.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.43% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.80% for UEIC’s stock, with a -34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEIC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for UEIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UEIC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $16 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UEIC Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEIC fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Universal Electronics Inc. saw -53.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEIC starting from PONTUAL ROMULO, who purchase 1,190 shares at the price of $8.40 back on Jun 05. After this action, PONTUAL ROMULO now owns 4,579 shares of Universal Electronics Inc., valued at $9,996 using the latest closing price.

MULLIGAN WILLIAM C, the Director of Universal Electronics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that MULLIGAN WILLIAM C is holding 40,163 shares at $49,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Electronics Inc. stands at +0.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.14. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.