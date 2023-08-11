Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.74 in comparison to its previous close of 2.30, however, the company has experienced a -4.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) by analysts is $7.67, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 14.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of UBX was 187.22K shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX’s stock has seen a -4.46% decrease for the week, with a -18.41% drop in the past month and a -10.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.12% for UBX’s stock, with a -16.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBX Trading at -13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 581 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Aug 02. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 83,468 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $1,708 using the latest closing price.

Ghosh Anirvan, the Chief Executive Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,020 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Ghosh Anirvan is holding 84,049 shares at $2,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.