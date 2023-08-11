Understanding the 1.42% Volatility Levels of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has gone up by 0.30% for the week, with a -0.40% drop in the past month and a -2.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.42% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 15.87x. The 36-month beta value for CCEP is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CCEP is $64.72, which is $6.49 above than the current price. The public float for CCEP is 203.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on August 11, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 63.95. However, the company has seen a 0.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCEP Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.40. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.