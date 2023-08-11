Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) Stock: A 0.24% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has gone up by 2.81% for the week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month and a 14.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for TWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for TWO’s stock, with a -8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWO is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWO is $14.33, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for TWO is 95.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWO on August 11, 2023 was 969.02K shares.

TWO) stock’s latest price update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.22relation to previous closing price of 13.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who sale 8,741 shares at the price of $12.33 back on May 22. After this action, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS now owns 169,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $107,803 using the latest closing price.

Sandberg Rebecca B, the General Counsel and Secretary of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 4,175 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sandberg Rebecca B is holding 93,691 shares at $51,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4623.57 for the present operating margin

-646.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stands at +1906.93. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.41. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 476.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 77.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.