Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 08/04/23 that Meme Stock Tupperware Is Surging Again

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is $4.00, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for TUP is 39.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TUP on August 11, 2023 was 20.83M shares.

TUP’s Market Performance

TUP’s stock has seen a -29.45% decrease for the week, with a 380.71% rise in the past month and a 346.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.20% for Tupperware Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.84% for TUP’s stock, with a 13.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 111.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.62%, as shares surge +428.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +280.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -28.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+64.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.