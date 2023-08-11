Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGL is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 9.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On August 11, 2023, TGL’s average trading volume was 199.48K shares.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL stock saw a decrease of -19.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -67.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.76% for Treasure Global Inc. (TGL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.89% for TGL’s stock, with a -66.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at -50.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares sank -37.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7218. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw -70.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from TEO CHONG CHAN, who purchase 121,802 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jul 27. After this action, TEO CHONG CHAN now owns 1,725,997 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $101,096 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., sale 1,702,899 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 0 shares at $1,046,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.77 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc. stands at -14.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1,027.11 and the total asset turnover is 24.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.