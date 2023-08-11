Trading Update: Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Stock Endures 1.21% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has gone down by -1.27% for the week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month and a 4.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for SLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.75% for SLF stock, with a simple moving average of 4.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Right Now?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by analysts is $55.00, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 586.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SLF was 431.30K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.63 in relation to its previous close of 50.84. However, the company has experienced a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLF Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.91. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.06. Total debt to assets is 5.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.