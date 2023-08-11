Trading Update: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Stock Endures 17.11% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) has seen a -27.33% decrease in the past week, with a -55.17% drop in the past month, and a -61.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.11% for LIXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.56% for LIXT’s stock, with a -63.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIXT is 1.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.89% of that float. The average trading volume for LIXT on August 11, 2023 was 131.55K shares.

LIXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) has decreased by -10.69 when compared to last closing price of 2.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIXT Trading at -53.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares sank -57.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT fell by -27.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw -54.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIXT starting from van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.90 back on Dec 30. After this action, van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen now owns 10,000 shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., valued at $49,000 using the latest closing price.

Bernards Rene, the Director of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Bernards Rene is holding 150,000 shares at $7,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

The total capital return value is set at -126.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -126.81. Equity return is now at value -263.30, with -97.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.