ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) has increased by 9.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for THMO is $5.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for THMO is 1.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for THMO on August 11, 2023 was 215.66K shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO’s stock has seen a 5.34% increase for the week, with a -5.48% drop in the past month and a -30.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for THMO’s stock, with a -54.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THMO Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3442. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -56.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.08 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -107.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.36. Equity return is now at value -266.90, with -71.70 for asset returns.

Based on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO), the company’s capital structure generated 247.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.22. Total debt to assets is 54.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.