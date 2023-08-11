The Volatility of Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) Stock: A -7.89% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has gone down by -7.89% for the week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month and a 4.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for MU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for MU’s stock, with a 6.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MU is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $77.31, which is $10.64 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On August 11, 2023, MU’s average trading volume was 17.04M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has decreased by -1.60 when compared to last closing price of 65.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that Micron Technology Worst Performer in Nasdaq 100 Thursday

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $80 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.46. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 28.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Sadana Sumit, who sale 42,667 shares at the price of $70.05 back on Aug 04. After this action, Sadana Sumit now owns 208,987 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $2,988,823 using the latest closing price.

Deboer Scott J, the EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $70.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Deboer Scott J is holding 168,340 shares at $1,413,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.