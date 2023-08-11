The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.11 in relation to its previous close of 52.19. However, the company has experienced a -6.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMG is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMG is $67.75, which is $16.61 above than the current price. The public float for SMG is 41.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.15% of that float. The average trading volume of SMG on August 11, 2023 was 758.45K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

SMG stock saw a decrease of -6.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.34% for SMG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at -17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.75. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from HAGEDORN JAMES, who sale 6,451 shares at the price of $55.43 back on Aug 07. After this action, HAGEDORN JAMES now owns 125,065 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $357,558 using the latest closing price.

HAGEDORN JAMES, the Chairman and CEO of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 48,549 shares at $56.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that HAGEDORN JAMES is holding 131,516 shares at $2,739,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -237.10, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.