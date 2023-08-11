The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.45 in relation to its previous close of 2.24. However, the company has experienced a -5.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 318.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.56, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 115.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEV on August 11, 2023 was 884.12K shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a -5.11% decrease in the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a -1.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for LEV’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.