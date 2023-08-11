The -13.88% Decline of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s (AOSL) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AOSL stock has gone up by 5.64%, with a monthly gain of 6.59% and a quarterly surge of 42.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.84% for AOSL’s stock, with a 15.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is above average at 36.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is $33.67, which is -$3.63 below the current market price. The public float for AOSL is 22.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AOSL on August 11, 2023 was 216.06K shares.

AOSL) stock’s latest price update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL)’s stock price has soared by 7.79 in relation to previous closing price of 31.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $42 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AOSL Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.19. In addition, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Xue Bing, who sale 2,213 shares at the price of $32.18 back on Jul 13. After this action, Xue Bing now owns 66,369 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, valued at $71,220 using the latest closing price.

Xue Bing, the EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, sale 3,983 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Xue Bing is holding 68,582 shares at $118,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.12 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stands at +58.28. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.02. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.25. Total debt to assets is 7.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.