Terex Corporation (TEX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Terex Corporation (TEX) has gone down by -3.92% for the week, with a -3.31% drop in the past month and a 27.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for TEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for TEX’s stock, with a 21.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 9.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Terex Corporation (TEX) is $69.93, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 67.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. On August 11, 2023, TEX’s average trading volume was 762.53K shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 61.24. However, the company has experienced a -3.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TEX Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.34. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 42.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 9,966 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 535,331 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $597,960 using the latest closing price.

Hegarty Kieran, the President, Materials Processin of Terex Corporation, sale 27,000 shares at $55.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hegarty Kieran is holding 186,659 shares at $1,507,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terex Corporation (TEX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.