Telesat Corporation (TSAT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSAT is 12.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSAT on August 11, 2023 was 28.58K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSAT) stock’s latest price update

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 45.09 in comparison to its previous close of 8.45, however, the company has experienced a 34.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TSAT’s Market Performance

TSAT’s stock has risen by 34.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.09% and a quarterly rise of 42.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Telesat Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.24% for TSAT’s stock, with a 44.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSAT Trading at 35.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +25.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSAT rose by +36.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Telesat Corporation saw 63.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.05 for the present operating margin

+46.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telesat Corporation stands at -3.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Telesat Corporation (TSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 808.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.99. Total debt to assets is 59.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 808.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telesat Corporation (TSAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.