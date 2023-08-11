T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.95 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 48.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IDAI is at -1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IDAI is $5.00, which is $7.04 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 5.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for IDAI on August 11, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI stock saw an increase of 48.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 187.38% and a quarterly increase of 100.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.85% for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 124.16% for IDAI’s stock, with a 11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at 103.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.57%, as shares surge +181.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +37.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.41. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw 23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Equity return is now at value -769.80, with -189.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.