Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, SGRY stock has gone down by -5.62%, with a monthly decline of -20.50% and a quarterly plunge of -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Surgery Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.29% for SGRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGRY is also noteworthy at 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGRY is $48.90, which is $14.09 above than the current price. The public float for SGRY is 66.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume of SGRY on August 11, 2023 was 740.27K shares.

The stock price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) has dropped by -1.69 compared to previous close of 35.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.87. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Evans Jason Eric, who sale 1,892 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Jun 29. After this action, Evans Jason Eric now owns 424,898 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $85,329 using the latest closing price.

Owens Bradley R., the National Group President of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 7,191 shares at $36.31 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Owens Bradley R. is holding 74,189 shares at $261,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.