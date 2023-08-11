Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) has jumped by 3.98 compared to previous close of 15.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) is 18.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNCY is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) is $25.00, which is $9.37 above the current market price. The public float for SNCY is 56.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On August 11, 2023, SNCY’s average trading volume was 616.31K shares.

SNCY’s Market Performance

SNCY stock saw a decrease of -20.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.90% for SNCY’s stock, with a -16.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNCY Trading at -21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -29.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY fell by -20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Whitney Grant, who sale 10,358 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Aug 07. After this action, Whitney Grant now owns 12,103 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $171,242 using the latest closing price.

Levenhagen Eric, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 114,879 shares at $20.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Levenhagen Eric is holding 11,855 shares at $2,345,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.75. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 127.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.10. Total debt to assets is 41.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.