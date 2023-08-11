Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 68.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by analysts is $151.33, which is $25.57 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SUI was 687.17K shares.

SUI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has plunged by -1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 127.24, but the company has seen a -3.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUI’s Market Performance

SUI’s stock has fallen by -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly drop of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Sun Communities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for SUI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $155 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.70. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Underwood Baxter, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $126.18 back on May 25. After this action, Underwood Baxter now owns 73,083 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $50,472 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS CLUNET R, the Director of Sun Communities Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $148.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that LEWIS CLUNET R is holding 26,900 shares at $222,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.