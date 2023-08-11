Should You Invest in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SSRM is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SSRM is $21.67, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for SSRM is 202.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for SSRM on August 11, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

SSRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 14.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM’s stock has risen by 2.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.27% and a quarterly drop of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for SSR Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Anglin Arthur Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 12. After this action, Anglin Arthur Michael now owns 52,306 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $129,840 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 2,955 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 115,466 shares at $39,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 7.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.