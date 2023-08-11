Should You Invest in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBEV is $2.83, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for SBEV is 29.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SBEV on August 11, 2023 was 190.30K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SBEV) stock’s latest price update

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SBEV’s Market Performance

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has seen a -15.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.89% decline in the past month and a -41.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for SBEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.09% for SBEV’s stock, with a -35.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -26.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.21%, as shares sank -28.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV fell by -15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9049. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw -24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,386,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc., valued at $7,070 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,379,000 shares at $13,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -202.50, with -118.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.