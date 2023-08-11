Should You Invest in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Now?

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KRP is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRP is $21.00, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for KRP is 62.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for KRP on August 11, 2023 was 413.25K shares.

KRP) stock’s latest price update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 14.98. However, the company has seen a 4.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRP’s Market Performance

KRP’s stock has risen by 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.52% and a quarterly drop of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for KRP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for KRP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRP Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.08. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Wynne Mitch S., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $14.88 back on Jun 06. After this action, Wynne Mitch S. now owns 208,881 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $297,600 using the latest closing price.

Rhynsburger Blayne, the Controller of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sale 3,000 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rhynsburger Blayne is holding 53,191 shares at $45,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.01 for the present operating margin

+76.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at +33.16. The total capital return value is set at 21.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), the company’s capital structure generated 39.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.12. Total debt to assets is 21.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.