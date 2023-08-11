Should You Invest in Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Now?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIVI is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIVI is $86.86, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for CIVI is 79.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume for CIVI on August 11, 2023 was 790.87K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 77.86. However, the company has seen a 6.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI’s stock has risen by 6.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.17% and a quarterly rise of 17.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Civitas Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.27% for CIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $71 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIVI Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.70. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 40.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc., purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc. stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.