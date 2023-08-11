SES AI Corporation (SES) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SES is also noteworthy at 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SES is $4.00, which is $1.54 above than the current price. The public float for SES is 212.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SES on August 11, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has plunge by -6.11relation to previous closing price of 2.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SES’s Market Performance

SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a -15.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.87% decline in the past month and a 43.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for SES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.02% for SES stock, with a simple moving average of -20.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,650 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Jul 17. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,565,251 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $28,411 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 10,763 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,575,901 shares at $20,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In summary, SES AI Corporation (SES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.