Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is $39.00, which is $12.96 above the current market price. The public float for SMTC is 63.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on August 11, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) has decreased by -2.25 when compared to last closing price of 26.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

SMTC’s Market Performance

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has seen a -5.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.70% decline in the past month and a 39.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.22% for SMTC’s stock, with a -3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMTC Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.91. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corporation (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.