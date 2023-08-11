Riot Platforms Inc.’s (RIOT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RIOT stock has gone down by -9.94%, with a monthly decline of -24.05% and a quarterly surge of 43.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.39% for RIOT’s stock, with a 70.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for RIOT is $18.25, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 167.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.08% of that float. The average trading volume for RIOT on August 11, 2023 was 22.62M shares.

The stock price of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has surged by 2.73 when compared to previous closing price of 15.00, but the company has seen a -9.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 354.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $19.16 back on Jul 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 13,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $498,160 using the latest closing price.

Yi Soo il Benjamin, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 485,884 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Yi Soo il Benjamin is holding 2,830,884 shares at $5,724,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.