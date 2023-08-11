Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) by analysts is $3.50, which is -$1.43 below the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.96% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RGTI was 6.26M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has plunge by 48.48relation to previous closing price of 1.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGTI’s Market Performance

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has seen a -11.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 21.75% gain in the past month and a 387.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.48% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.78% for RGTI’s stock, with a 127.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGTI Trading at 52.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.86%, as shares surge +41.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1953. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 233.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 140,810 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $22,880 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 140,810 shares at $10,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-791.51 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigetti Computing Inc. stands at -545.88. The total capital return value is set at -42.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97.

Based on Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 19.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.