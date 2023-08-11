Real-Time Update: NextNav Inc. (NN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of NextNav Inc. (NN) has seen a 12.17% increase in the past week, with a 18.87% gain in the past month, and a 62.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for NN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.86% for NN’s stock, with a 36.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NN is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NN is $9.00, which is $5.22 above the current price. The public float for NN is 56.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NN on August 11, 2023 was 276.60K shares.

NN) stock’s latest price update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.84 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/04/22 that Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

NN Trading at 26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, NextNav Inc. saw 29.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 120 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Jun 20. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 38,333 shares of NextNav Inc., valued at $347 using the latest closing price.

Shams Sammaad, the VP-Corporate Controller of NextNav Inc., sale 6,744 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Shams Sammaad is holding 38,453 shares at $15,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc. stands at -1021.80. The total capital return value is set at -61.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.09. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -39.10 for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc. (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextNav Inc. (NN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.