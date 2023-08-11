Real-Time Update: Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) has seen a -14.02% decrease in the past week, with a -29.39% drop in the past month, and a -37.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for IKNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.77% for IKNA’s stock, with a 2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IKNA is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IKNA is $17.33, which is $13.13 above the current price. The public float for IKNA is 36.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IKNA on August 11, 2023 was 115.07K shares.

IKNA) stock’s latest price update

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.10 compared to its previous closing price of 4.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IKNA Trading at -26.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares sank -29.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA fell by -14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc. saw 70.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-453.99 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc. stands at -440.29. The total capital return value is set at -38.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.