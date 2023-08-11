RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) by analysts is $23.50, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for RCMT is 5.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RCMT was 71.74K shares.

The stock price of RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) has dropped by -10.14 compared to previous close of 19.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCMT’s Market Performance

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has experienced a -13.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.83% drop in the past month, and a 35.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for RCMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for RCMT’s stock, with a 15.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCMT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCMT Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCMT fell by -13.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.61. In addition, RCM Technologies Inc. saw 40.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCMT starting from Saks Michael, who sale 3,855 shares at the price of $19.64 back on Aug 07. After this action, Saks Michael now owns 124,296 shares of RCM Technologies Inc., valued at $75,712 using the latest closing price.

Vizi Bradley, the Executive Chairman & President of RCM Technologies Inc., sale 15,149 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Vizi Bradley is holding 1,700,000 shares at $303,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+28.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCM Technologies Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 63.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.49. Equity return is now at value 54.60, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Based on RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.09. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.