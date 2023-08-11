ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is 18.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is -0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) is $14.00, which is $10.38 above the current market price. The public float for PRPH is 13.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On August 11, 2023, PRPH’s average trading volume was 60.66K shares.

The stock of ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) has decreased by -9.89 when compared to last closing price of 6.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRPH’s Market Performance

PRPH’s stock has fallen by -15.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.16% and a quarterly drop of -26.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for ProPhase Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.54% for PRPH’s stock, with a -27.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PRPH Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH fell by -15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw -34.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc. stands at +15.05. The total capital return value is set at 32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.79. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.86. Total debt to assets is 7.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.