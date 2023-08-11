Portland General Electric Company (POR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 47.02. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is $52.83, which is $6.18 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 100.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POR on August 11, 2023 was 841.83K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stock saw a decrease of -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Portland General Electric Company (POR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for POR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.09% for the last 200 days.

POR Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.58. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Mersereau Anne Frances, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $46.83 back on Aug 04. After this action, Mersereau Anne Frances now owns 17,962 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $50,155 using the latest closing price.

Kochavatr John Teeruk, the Vice President, CIO of Portland General Electric Company, sale 3,000 shares at $51.12 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kochavatr John Teeruk is holding 15,489 shares at $153,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.