POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PNT is at 0.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNT is $17.00, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for PNT is 89.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.87% of that float. The average trading volume for PNT on August 11, 2023 was 703.18K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) has jumped by 8.38 compared to previous close of 8.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNT’s Market Performance

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has seen a 5.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.52% decline in the past month and a 1.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for PNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for PNT’s stock, with a 12.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNT Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.40 for the present operating margin

+99.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stands at +43.38. The total capital return value is set at 33.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.49. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 23.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3,410.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.