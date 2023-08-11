Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX)’s stock price has increased by 3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 18.18. However, the company has seen a -3.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) by analysts is $48.08, which is $28.07 above the current market price. The public float for PLRX is 45.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.95% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PLRX was 833.44K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stock saw an increase of -3.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.70% and a quarterly increase of -18.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for PLRX’s stock, with a -20.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLRX Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.07. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Hull Hans, who sale 20,050 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hull Hans now owns 194,855 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $401,201 using the latest closing price.

Hull Hans, the Chief Business Officer of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 13,069 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Hull Hans is holding 206,114 shares at $261,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1313.37 for the present operating margin

+61.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1273.32. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.44. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.