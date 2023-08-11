Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is above average at 9.62x. The 36-month beta value for PFE is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PFE is $43.95, which is $8.12 above than the current price. The public float for PFE is 5.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of PFE on August 11, 2023 was 27.26M shares.

PFE) stock’s latest price update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 35.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/23 that Pfizer Misses Revenue Expectations, Bets on Drug Launches to Ease Shortfall

PFE’s Market Performance

PFE’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.07% and a quarterly drop of -3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Pfizer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for PFE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFE Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.14. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -29.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from Gottlieb Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $38.58 back on May 08. After this action, Gottlieb Scott now owns 6,000 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $38,580 using the latest closing price.

Gottlieb Scott, the Director of Pfizer Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $38.42 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gottlieb Scott is holding 5,000 shares at $38,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. The total capital return value is set at 29.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.