PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) has increased by 22.50 when compared to last closing price of 2.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PETV is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PETV is $5.00, The public float for PETV is 7.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for PETV on August 11, 2023 was 18.57K shares.

PETV’s Market Performance

PETV’s stock has seen a 28.95% increase for the week, with a 20.16% rise in the past month and a 8.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for PetVivo Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.26% for PETV’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PETV Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +29.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETV rose by +28.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, PetVivo Holdings Inc. saw 25.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETV starting from Costantino Robert J, who purchase 3,350 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Mar 15. After this action, Costantino Robert J now owns 9,703 shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc., valued at $10,132 using the latest closing price.

Jasper Joseph William, the Director of PetVivo Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Jasper Joseph William is holding 2,000 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-952.23 for the present operating margin

+30.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetVivo Holdings Inc. stands at -950.50. The total capital return value is set at -236.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -240.85. Equity return is now at value -418.90, with -235.90 for asset returns.

Based on PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV), the company’s capital structure generated 47.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.26. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.