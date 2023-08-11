Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for PH is 127.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PH was 798.38K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PH) stock’s latest price update

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 422.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PH’s Market Performance

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month, and a 26.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for PH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for PH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $407.20. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 41.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Harty Linda S, who sale 1,487 shares at the price of $424.28 back on Aug 07. After this action, Harty Linda S now owns 4,344 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $630,904 using the latest closing price.

Sherrard Roger S, the VP & President-Aerospace of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 12,069 shares at $419.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Sherrard Roger S is holding 76,723 shares at $5,059,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.