PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PD is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is $31.53, which is $6.95 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 87.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On August 11, 2023, PD’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has jumped by 1.69 compared to previous close of 23.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that PagerDuty Cuts Revenue Outlook as Software Buyers Get Cautious

PD’s Market Performance

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.41% decline in the past month and a -18.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for PD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.49. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 888 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 557,046 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $22,200 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 4,260 shares at $25.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 557,046 shares at $106,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.