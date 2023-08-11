Orion S.A. (OEC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.41 in relation to its previous close of 20.87. However, the company has experienced a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Right Now?

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Orion S.A. (OEC) by analysts is $30.50, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for OEC is 57.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of OEC was 378.87K shares.

OEC’s Market Performance

OEC’s stock has seen a 3.58% increase for the week, with a 0.36% rise in the past month and a -7.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Orion S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for OEC’s stock, with a 1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OEC Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Orion S.A. saw 23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from Glajch Jeffrey, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $23.82 back on Mar 15. After this action, Glajch Jeffrey now owns 60,666 shares of Orion S.A., valued at $238,185 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Carlos, the Sr. VP Global Operations of Orion S.A., purchase 3,800 shares at $23.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Quinones Carlos is holding 52,335 shares at $91,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion S.A. stands at +5.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Orion S.A. (OEC), the company’s capital structure generated 220.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.81. Total debt to assets is 53.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orion S.A. (OEC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.